Destination Maternity (DEST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Destination Maternity has set its FY 2019 guidance at $-0.12-0.08 EPS.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 3.73%.

Shares of DEST stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Destination Maternity has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Destination Maternity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

