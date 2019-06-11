DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.41

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 46055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

