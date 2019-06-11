DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $50,812.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $50,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $46,768.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $46,020.00.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $138.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.77 and a beta of 0.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.61 and a 12 month high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in DexCom by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,136,147,000 after acquiring an additional 816,247 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,992,000 after buying an additional 205,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,262,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,321,000 after buying an additional 287,553 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,642,000 after buying an additional 485,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,717,000 after buying an additional 64,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.65.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

