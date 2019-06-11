Diamond 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,351.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $3.55 million and $3,351.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00014109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005714 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,232,462 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.