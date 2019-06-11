Dignity Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Dignity has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $125,770.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Dignity has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00405443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.02 or 0.02355451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00152549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004153 BTC.

About Dignity

Dignity’s genesis date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Buying and Selling Dignity

Dignity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

