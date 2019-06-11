Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,136 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine M. Boyd sold 1,697 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $43,646.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

FNLC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 28.13%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

