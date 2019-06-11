Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 149,775 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 763,747 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 149,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director R Charles Shufeldt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $33,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

