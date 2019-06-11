Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $3.84 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,989,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,564,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,394,000 after buying an additional 8,082,726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 6,620,254 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7,154.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,210,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,165,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,733,000 after buying an additional 2,662,981 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

WARNING: “Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $3.84 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/drexel-morgan-co-has-3-84-million-stake-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-usa-etf-batsusmv.html.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.