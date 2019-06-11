Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,336. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 41,439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,284 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dril-Quip by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

