DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSPG. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 4,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,601. The company has a market cap of $323.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.72. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 197,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,102,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 105,594 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 192,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 239,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.