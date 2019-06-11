Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBC. BidaskClub cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Ambac Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of AMBC opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.22 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $226,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $477,972 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-buys-new-stake-in-ambac-financial-group-inc-nasdaqambc.html.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.