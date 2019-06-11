Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 426,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,658. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $140,806.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,788.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $927,046 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 158,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

