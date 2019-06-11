ELCO Management Co. LLC Invests $211,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $10,816,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,801,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,636,000 after buying an additional 533,882 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $17,824,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $982,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,365.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at $208,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,499,815 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

