Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Microsoft by 9,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 169,992,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,237,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $476,912,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,006,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,496,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,779 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,300 shares of company stock worth $26,081,092. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,006.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $134.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

