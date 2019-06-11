ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.34 ($7.37).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €5.43 ($6.31) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €5.26 ($6.12) and a twelve month high of €14.00 ($16.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

