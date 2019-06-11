ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits Market Cap of $66,240.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $66,240.00 and approximately $968.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 58.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00408529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.36 or 0.02399911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00155314 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004160 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

