Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given $21.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 214 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKO.B shares. Santander raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of -0.07. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $26.66.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts predict that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s payout ratio is 55.79%.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

