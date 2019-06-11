Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 973,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $66,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/emerson-electric-co-nyseemr-holdings-reduced-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.