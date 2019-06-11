Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3,985.7% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 74.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. 180,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

WARNING: “Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/enbridge-inc-nyseenb-shares-bought-by-jackson-hole-capital-partners-llc.html.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.