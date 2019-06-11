Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.75.

ENR stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Energizer had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The business had revenue of $556.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,765 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.31 per share, with a total value of $74,677.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,101,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,044,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,712,000 after acquiring an additional 94,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,584,000 after buying an additional 810,576 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Energizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,415,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,607,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Energizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,873,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

