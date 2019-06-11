Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Insider Acquires £79,339.63 in Stock

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 417,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £79,339.63 ($103,671.28).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Amjad Bseisu purchased 320,686 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £64,137.20 ($83,806.61).

On Friday, May 24th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 489,320 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £97,864 ($127,876.65).

On Friday, May 17th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 545,965 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £109,193 ($142,679.99).

On Friday, May 10th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 483,688 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £96,737.60 ($126,404.81).

On Friday, April 5th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 274,317 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £54,863.40 ($71,688.75).

On Friday, March 29th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 2,321,757 shares of Enquest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £417,916.26 ($546,081.62).

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 19.08 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Enquest Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.12 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.19. The company has a market capitalization of $309.33 million and a PE ratio of 1.89.

Several research firms have commented on ENQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enquest to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enquest in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Enquest in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enquest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Enquest currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 20.80 ($0.27).

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

