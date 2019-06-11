Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 893,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,548,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

