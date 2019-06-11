Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,400,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 575.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,664,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,327,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,240,000 after purchasing an additional 717,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3,349.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 334,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 324,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. ValuEngine raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,633 shares of company stock worth $3,300,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

