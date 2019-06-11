Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $981,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 99,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Shares of EEFT opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.68 and a 52 week high of $163.11.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

