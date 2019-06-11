Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) vs. CBAK Energy Technology (OTCMKTS:CBAT) Financial Review

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer 8.33% 44.66% 11.14% CBAK Energy Technology -8.21% -234.99% -1.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evans & Sutherland Computer and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and CBAK Energy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer $37.19 million 0.21 $3.75 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $24.43 million 1.26 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Evans & Sutherland Computer has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evans & Sutherland Computer beats CBAK Energy Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

