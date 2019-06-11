Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 112 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after buying an additional 807,808 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 23,836,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,762,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,560,000 after buying an additional 246,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,104,000 after buying an additional 240,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $864,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Texas Instruments to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $3,262,052.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 112 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/everett-harris-co-ca-buys-112-shares-of-texas-instruments-incorporated-nasdaqtxn.html.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.