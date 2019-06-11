ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Cap of $896,082.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $896,082.00 and $6,900.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.01852120 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001367 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,558,194 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

