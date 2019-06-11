Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post sales of $74.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $79.09 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $73.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $282.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.04 billion to $311.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $307.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $251.34 billion to $407.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 93.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.