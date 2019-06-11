Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of 0.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

FMAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

