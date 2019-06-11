Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Trimmed by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,698 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Buckingham Research set a $32.50 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,771,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $1,402,403.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,694.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,470 shares of company stock worth $11,485,007. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 51,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.31. Fastenal has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

