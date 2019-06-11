Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,398 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 76.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 61,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/federated-investors-inc-pa-raises-holdings-in-edison-international-nyseeix.html.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.