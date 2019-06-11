FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $184.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $241.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.05.

Shares of FDX opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15,104.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,958,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,162,000 after purchasing an additional 792,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 63.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,985,000 after purchasing an additional 601,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 564,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

