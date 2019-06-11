Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $25,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,813,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,414 shares of company stock valued at $17,699,558. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.55 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

