FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.35 Per Share

FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from FIH Group’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FIH remained flat at $GBX 313 ($4.09) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729. The company has a market cap of $39.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. FIH Group has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.98.

FIH Group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

