FIL Ltd Has $21.20 Million Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $21,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $175,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,555,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,074,000 after purchasing an additional 752,085 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,204,000 after purchasing an additional 391,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,347,000 after purchasing an additional 335,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

