Financial Contrast: Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and HSBC (NASDAQ:HSBC)

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ottawa Savings Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 8 4 1 0 1.46

HSBC has a consensus price target of $40.59, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. HSBC pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and HSBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $13.38 million 3.25 $1.99 million N/A N/A HSBC $53.78 billion 3.09 $12.70 billion $3.15 13.22

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 13.91% 3.63% 0.68% HSBC N/A 7.10% 0.53%

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers in the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. As of January 14, 2019, the company operated approximately 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.