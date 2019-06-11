FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FEYE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. FireEye has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.97.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,507.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $69,539. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,192 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,897 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,512 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 124,588 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

