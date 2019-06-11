First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 579.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of FLR opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-5-21-million-holdings-in-fluor-co-new-nyseflr.html.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.