First Trust Advisors LP Sells 26,847 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,894,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,297,229.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,159,946 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

