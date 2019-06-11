Five Below Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

FIVE opened at $129.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Five Below has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 74.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $352,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,004 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.