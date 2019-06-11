FLO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,463.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. FLO has a market cap of $12.27 million and $30,463.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,296,911 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

