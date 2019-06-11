Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $396,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,347,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,799,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,153,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2,214.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,326,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $476,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

