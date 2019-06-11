FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.79.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $62,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,602 shares in the company, valued at $772,799.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in FormFactor by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.