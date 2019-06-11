Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3032 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

FLSW traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $25.35.

