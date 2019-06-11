Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.19

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1917 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.03.

FLQH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

