Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 3,646 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.08.

Shares of V stock opened at $170.82 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $172.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

