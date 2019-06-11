FSI Group LLC Invests $2.01 Million in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Stock

FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. AXA Equitable comprises about 2.2% of FSI Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 99,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 2,148.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,522 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 46,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $919,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AXA Equitable from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from AXA Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

