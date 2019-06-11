G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post sales of $659.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $657.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.35 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $624.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.53%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $87,399.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $2,966,088.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,977,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,692 shares of company stock worth $3,086,681. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 534.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,077 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.