GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GasLog were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the first quarter worth about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 498.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

GLOG opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.26. GasLog Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. GasLog had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 3.13%. GasLog’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on shares of GasLog and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

GasLog Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

