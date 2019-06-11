Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.03 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,177 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $47,436,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 260.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

